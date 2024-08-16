ISRO launches third flight of Earth Observation Satellite from Sriharikota | Watch video

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched the third and final development flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

In its message on X, ISRO said, "The third developmental flight of SSLV was successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and NSIL India will now produce SSLV for commercial missions."

The spacecraft has been designed for a one-year mission. According to the Indian space agency, the six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 2:47 a.m.

What does EOS-08 success mean for ISRO and the Indian space industry? The success of the EOS-08 Mission marks the completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. Now, the Indian industry is capable of producing SSLV for commercial missions.

About EOS-08 mission An ISRO release earlier said that one of the initial objectives of the EOS-08 mission is to design and develop a microsatellite, create payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporate new technologies required for future operational satellites.

Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, the EOS-08 carries three payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry Payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter. The mission is a significant milestone for ISRO in the development and advancement of mainframe systems like Integrated Avionics system.

The primary objectives of the SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, ISRO said.