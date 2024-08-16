ISRO on Friday successfully launched the SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission, marking the completion of the SSLV Development Project. The mission includes three payloads and aims to advance microsatellite technology.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched the third and final development flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

In its message on X, ISRO said, "The third developmental flight of SSLV was successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and NSIL India will now produce SSLV for commercial missions."

The spacecraft has been designed for a one-year mission. According to the Indian space agency, the six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 2:47 a.m.

What does EOS-08 success mean for ISRO and the Indian space industry? The success of the EOS-08 Mission marks the completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. Now, the Indian industry is capable of producing SSLV for commercial missions.

An ISRO release earlier said that one of the initial objectives of the EOS-08 mission is to design and develop a microsatellite, create payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporate new technologies required for future operational satellites.

Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, the EOS-08 carries three payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry Payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter. The mission is a significant milestone for ISRO in the development and advancement of mainframe systems like Integrated Avionics system.

