Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ISRO launches third flight of Earth Observation Satellite from Sriharikota | Watch video

ISRO launches third flight of Earth Observation Satellite from Sriharikota | Watch video

Livemint

ISRO on Friday successfully launched the SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission, marking the completion of the SSLV Development Project. The mission includes three payloads and aims to advance microsatellite technology.

Sriharikota: ISRO on Friday successfully launched EOS-8 onboard third and final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS-08 at 9.19 am from the first launch pad, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched the third and final development flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

In its message on X, ISRO said, "The third developmental flight of SSLV was successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit. This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and NSIL India will now produce SSLV for commercial missions."

The spacecraft has been designed for a one-year mission. According to the Indian space agency, the six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 2:47 a.m.

What does EOS-08 success mean for ISRO and the Indian space industry?

The success of the EOS-08 Mission marks the completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. Now, the Indian industry is capable of producing SSLV for commercial missions.

“This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and NewSpace India Limited will now produce SSLV for commercial missions," ISRO said in a post on X.

About EOS-08 mission

An ISRO release earlier said that one of the initial objectives of the EOS-08 mission is to design and develop a microsatellite, create payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporate new technologies required for future operational satellites.

Built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, the EOS-08 carries three payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry Payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter. The mission is a significant milestone for ISRO in the development and advancement of mainframe systems like Integrated Avionics system.

The primary objectives of the SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites, ISRO said.

The successful launch of SSLV-D3-EOS-08 marks the completion of ISRO's developmental flight of smallest rocket which can carry satellites weighing up to 500 kg and place them into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

