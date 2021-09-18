ISRO opens facilities to 2 space tech start-ups. Here's what they'll test

Last month, Agnikul Cosmos had partnered with 3D printing technology company EOS India to expand their synergy in 3D printing for rockets and sub-systems. The start-up plans to set up an EOS M400-4 printer at its facility and would take technical support of EOS in advancing 3D printing of rocket engines, allowing it to own the entire rocket engine making process in-house. EOS would facilitate and support Agnikul by providing training, process know-how, and best practices for taking hardware that has worked successfully.