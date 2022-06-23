Isro PSLV-C53 launch announced for June 302 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 01:15 AM IST
The mission faced multiple initial delays, but was eventually slated for launch this year following the launch of the PSLV-C52 mission in February this year.
NEW DELHI : The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has finally announced the launch date of its C53 mission for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The mission faced multiple initial delays, but was eventually slated for launch this year following the launch of the PSLV-C52 mission in February this year.