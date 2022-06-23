Isro PSLV-C53 launch announced for June 30

This, though, is not the first time that Isro is using its fourth stage as an Earth orbital platform. Isro’s 2019 PSLV-C44 mission, launched in January 2019, became the first mission in the world to deploy a reusable final stage of a space mission. Taking this further, PSLV-C53 will now use the orbital platform to conduct experiments in space as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}