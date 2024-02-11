Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  ISRO Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply, documents required, selection process and other details

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply, documents required, selection process and other details

Livemint

The selection process for ISRO Recruitment 2024 includes a screening process, a written exam, and a skill test or interview.

Step-by-step guide to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2024

The recruitment process for several positions at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started. These include the posts of Scientist/Engineer, Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, and Technician, among others.

The application window opened on February 10 and will close on March 1, 2024.

For information on how to apply for ISRO 2024 Recruitment and other details, read the information given below. More information can be obtained from the official notification.

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Details of vacancies

The recruitment process has been started for 224 positions. These include five for Scientists/Engineers, 55 for technical assistants, six for Scientific Assistnts, 142 for Technician B/Draughtsman B, four cooks, six Light Vehicle Drivers A, one Library Assistant, three Fireman A and two Heavy Vehicle Driver A.

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply

Go to the official website and click on "Career".

Now click on "Advt.No.URSC:ISTRAC:01:2024 - Recruitment to the posts of Scientist/Engineer-'SC', Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Technician-'B', Draughtsman-'B', Cook, Fireman-'A', Heavy Vehicle Driver-'A', and Light Vehicle Driver-'A'".

Click on link under "Link for receipt of online applications is".

Now, register yourself and login using User ID and Password.

In the application form, fill in all the details.

Now, upload the required documents and make the payment.

Download and keep the confirmation page for future reference.

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply

Here's the direct link to apply: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/87675/Index.html

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Complete selection process

After the application process, a screening process will be conducted on the basis of the candidates' academic process and other parameters. The qualified candidates will be invited for the written exam.

Those who pass the written exam will be called in for a skill test or interview.

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Documents required

The required documents include a recent colour passport size picture (50-100 kb size) in the .jpg or .jpeg format, signature in .jpg or jpeg format (50-100 kb), qualification certificates, and SC/ST/Disability/ Ex-servicemen certificate (as applicable).

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.