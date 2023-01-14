Isro report on ‘Joshimath land sinking’ goes missing from govt website

However, the Centre in its draft report said that the possible causes for the land subsidence in Joshimath town and the surrounding area include overburdened dump materials, underground saturation resulting from poor sewerage, inadequate surface run-off disposal, rainwater, and household wastewater, previous flood events causing natural drainage, toe erosion along the left bank of Alaknanda river, occasional heavy precipitation, periodic seismic activities, and increased construction activities.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}