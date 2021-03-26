Subscribe
Home >News >India >ISRO revises launch schedule of GISAT-1 after 'minor issue' with satellite

ISRO revises launch schedule of GISAT-1 after 'minor issue' with satellite

1 min read . 08:59 PM IST PTI

  • 'There is a minor issue with the satellite'. 'As of now, we are planning to launch it on April 18', ISRO said
  • Weighing about 2,268kg, GISAT-1 is the first state-of- the-art agile earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10

The Indian Space Research Organisation has revised the launch schedule of geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 on board GSLV-F10 rocket following a "minor issue" with the spacecraft.

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency was earlier looking to launch the satellite on March 28, subject to weather conditions. "There is a minor issue with the satellite", ISRO sources told PTI. "As of now, we are planning to launch it on April 18".

GISAT-1 was originally planned to be launched from Sriharikota spaceport, about 100 kms north of Chennai, on March five last year but was postponed a day before the blast-off due to technical reasons.

ISRO sources had earlier said the delay in the launch was due to COVID-19-induced lockdown which affected normal work. According to ISRO, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent, under cloud-free condition, at frequent intervals.

Weighing about 2,268kg, GISAT-1 is the first state-of- the-art agile earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. "Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its on board propulsion system", ISRO had said a few days before the planned launch in March last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

