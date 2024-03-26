ISRO's POEM-3 mission marks another ‘milestone’; Zero debris re-entry achieved
ISRO successfully re-enters POEM-3 into Earth's atmosphere without debris in orbit, marking a milestone, after PSLV-C58/XPoSat mission. The operation on January 1, 2024, converted final stage to POEM-3 for experiments. ISRO aims to address space debris challenge for sustainable space missions.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced that its PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) re-entered the Earth's atmosphere without leaving any debris in orbit.
