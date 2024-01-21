ISRO satellite provides stunning aerial images of Ayodhya Ram Temple from space
The preparations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are in full swing as more than 7,000 VVIP delegates are invited to attend the grand ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony
Less than 24 hours are left for the grand ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The preparations at the magnificent temple are in full swing as more than 7,000 VVIP delegates are invited to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple. Ahead of the ceremony, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released beautiful satellite pictures of Ram Mandir. In the pictures, the premises of the under-construction Ram Temple can be seen in the middle of the holy city of Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Temple on 22 January and is following a strict 11-day ‘anushthan’ before the ceremony. The special ritual includes sleeping on the floor and consuming only coconut water.
The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram temple on 18 January. The 51-inch tall idol is made of black stone and placed on the ground of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.
“The idol made of Lord Shri Ram Lalla is in the form of a five-year-old child. The statue is 51 inches tall, made of black stone, and is very attractively made," Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!