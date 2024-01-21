ISRO satellite provides stunning aerial images of Ayodhya Ram Temple from space

Less than 24 hours are left for the grand ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The preparations at the magnificent temple are in full swing as more than 7,000 VVIP delegates are invited to attend the inauguration of Ram Temple. Ahead of the ceremony, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released beautiful satellite pictures of Ram Mandir. In the pictures, the premises of the under-construction Ram Temple can be seen in the middle of the holy city of Ayodhya.

View Full Image Satellite pictures of Ram Temple in Ayodhya (NRSC) The pictures taken on 16 December from Cartosat are processed by ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC). Cartosat is a remote-sensing satellite with the capability to provide in-orbit stereo images. “The imagery sent by satellite will be useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, utility management like road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps, change detection to bring out geographical and manmade features and various other Land Information System (LIS) as well as Geographical Information System (GIS) applications," the website of the ISRO said. Stunning pictures of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya As Ayodhya gears up for the Ram Temple's ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony on 22 January, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released exquisite pictures of the Ram Temple. The temple is beautifully decorated with flowers and other natural adornments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Temple on 22 January and is following a strict 11-day ‘anushthan’ before the ceremony. The special ritual includes sleeping on the floor and consuming only coconut water.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram temple on 18 January. The 51-inch tall idol is made of black stone and placed on the ground of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.

“The idol made of Lord Shri Ram Lalla is in the form of a five-year-old child. The statue is 51 inches tall, made of black stone, and is very attractively made," Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said.

