ISRO says ‘Dhanyavaad’ after PM Modi's visit to ISRO centre in Bengaluru1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 01:39 PM IST
ISRO thanks PM Modi for visiting command centre; PM congratulates scientists on Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The Indian space agency expressed gratitude to PM Modi, after he visited the Indian Space Research Organisation's command centre in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Despite being away in South Africa for BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made sure to witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon on August 24. After returning from his two-nation visit, PM Modi immediately went to ISRO to congratulate the scientists behind the historict touchdown on Moon.
He was personally received by ISRO Chief S Somanath. After meeting, PM Modi patted his back, and hugged him for the successful cumination of the daunting lunar landing mission.
During his address to the public, PM Modi also turned emotional, while recalling the final 15 challenging minutes of the Chndrayaan-3. The PM declared 23 August as the ‘National Space Day’. Whereas, he also declared the landing point of Chandrayaan-3 as ShivShatki and the crash point of CHandrayaan-2 as ‘Tiranga point’
Afterwards, he posed for a group photo with the team of scientists behind the project. Prior to the addres, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the slogan of Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan'.