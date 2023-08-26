comScore
ISRO says 'Dhanyavaad' after PM Modi's visit to ISRO centre in Bengaluru
The Indian space agency expressed gratitude to PM Modi, after he visited the Indian Space Research Organisation's command centre in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Soon after PM Modi's visit, ISRO on Saturday tweeted its thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on Saturday morning visited the space agency's command centre in Bengaluru.

On Saturday, PM Modi congratulated the team of ISRO scientists who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 project that culminated in the historic lunar landing mission of India. On 24th August, India became the first country to place a lander on the unchartered south pole of the moon.

"Interacting with our @isro scientists in Bengaluru. The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is an extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, the Indian Space agency tweeted, "Dhanyavaad, Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodiji".

Despite being away in South Africa for BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made sure to witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon on August 24. After returning from his two-nation visit, PM Modi immediately went to ISRO to congratulate the scientists behind the historict touchdown on Moon.

He was personally received by ISRO Chief S Somanath. After meeting, PM Modi patted his back, and hugged him for the successful cumination of the daunting lunar landing mission.

During his address to the public, PM Modi also turned emotional, while recalling the final 15 challenging minutes of the Chndrayaan-3. The PM declared 23 August as the ‘National Space Day’. Whereas, he also declared the landing point of Chandrayaan-3 as ShivShatki and the crash point of CHandrayaan-2 as ‘Tiranga point’

Afterwards, he posed for a group photo with the team of scientists behind the project. Prior to the addres, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the slogan of Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan'.

Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 01:39 PM IST
