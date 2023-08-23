History created. Chandrayaan-3 makes historic landing on Moon's South Pole on August 23. The Lander Module (LM) of ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, successfully landed on the Moon sparked jubilant reactions from around the world; the social media is flooded with wishes from leaders around the world.

Nepal expressed happiness on the success of India in the latest space exploration and extended congratulations and also wished to work in collaboration with India to share the benefits.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the surface of the moon on Wednesday.

Nepal PM took to his social media 'X, (formerly known as Twitter), and said, "I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and ISRO team of India on successful landing of Chandrayan-3 in the surface of the moon today and unleashing of a historic achievement in science and space technology."

Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid congratulated PM Modi on the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

As a South Asian nation, and neighbour, we are proud of the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 near the moon's south pole.

This is a success for all of humanity! Opening new avenues for new areas of exploration, Maldives foreign minister tweeted.