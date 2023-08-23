ISRO scripts history; world leaders react to Chandryaan-3's successful landing

Chandrayaan-3 makes historic landing on Moon's South Pole on August 23. The Lander Module of ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon sparked jubilant reactions from around the world

History created. Chandrayaan-3 makes historic landing on Moon's South Pole on August 23. The Lander Module (LM) of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, successfully landed on the Moon sparked jubilant reactions from around the world; the social media is flooded with wishes from leaders around the world.

Nepal expressed happiness on the success of India in the latest space exploration and extended congratulations and also wished to work in collaboration with India to share the benefits.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the surface of the moon on Wednesday.

Nepal PM took to his social media 'X, (formerly known as Twitter), and said, "I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and ISRO team of India on successful landing of Chandrayan-3 in the surface of the moon today and unleashing of a historic achievement in science and space technology."

Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid congratulated PM Modi on the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

As a South Asian nation, and neighbour, we are proud of the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 near the moon's south pole.

This is a success for all of humanity! Opening new avenues for new areas of exploration, Maldives foreign minister tweeted.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated India and ISRO on the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3.

He also hailed the India-US partnership on Artemis Accords which aims to establish a common vision via a practical set of principles, guidelines, and best practices.

Congratulations #India.

"Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing and congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission", tweeted Bill Nelson

Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry, the ex-Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Imran Khan government congratulated ISRO on X.

Josef Aschbacher, Director General of European Space Agency congratulated ISRO and India

“Incredible! Congratulations to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, and to all the people of India!! What a way to demonstrate new technologies AND achieve India’s first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed."

Professor Anu Ojha OBE, Championing Space Director at the UK Space Agency, said, "Congratulations to India on this amazing feat of engineering and perseverance. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in the southern polar region of the moon is further evidence that we are living in a new space age, with space agencies and companies across the world setting their sights on the Moon and beyond."

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated India. "This for us, as the BRICS family, is a momentous occasion and we rejoice with you. We join you in the joy of this great achievement."