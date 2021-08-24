The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited proposals from the national scientific community for “scientific analysis and utilisation" of data from all experiments of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter. The ISRO said the data from Chandrayaan-1 have been extensively used by Indian researchers to understand lunar morphology, surface age determination and composition of the lunar surface, studies on the possible presence of magmatic as well as exogenic water.

"These studies have provided enhanced thoughtful views regarding lunar evolutionary processes. Such studies from Chandrayaan-1 have considerably expanded Indian lunar science community. To further strengthen the Indian research community for lunar science studies, Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter payloads data are made available to public and scientific proposals are solicited for scientific analysis," it said.

The organisation said that Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter is currently in a 100 km x 100 km circular polar orbit around the Moon, and "carries 8 experiments for studies ranging from surface geology and composition to exospheric measurements that would continue to build upon the understanding from previous lunar missions".

Last year in December, Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter payloads data were released to public for scientific analysis. Subsequently in July this year, next sets of data were released from payloads. "A few science results by payload science teams are already published in International peer reviewed journals. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter payloads are generating high quality data, which are made available in public domain (https://pradan.issdc.gov.in) for scientific analysis. More data sets will be added to this as acquired by various payloads," ISRO said.

Who can submit proposal

Proposals could be submitted by individuals or a group of scientists and academicians belonging to national institutions, universities, colleges, planetaria and government organizations of India. Only those having a minimum remaining service of four years before superannuation are eligible to lead the project as Principal Investigators (PI).

The proposals must be forwarded through the Head of the Institutions, with appropriate assurance for providing necessary facilities for carrying out the project.

The deadline for submission of proposals is October 31, 2021.

How to write and submit the proposal

ISRO says the selection of the research proposal depends on the write-up with respect to the novelty of the idea, innovative science and useful output in terms of enhancing scientific knowledge. A research proposal which are beyond the capability of the payloads will not be considered. Therefore, it is important for the proposer to understand the capability of the payload with respect to intended science. The instrumentation details of the payloads are published in the journal — Current Science. Proposer may also contact principal investigators of the payloads for more details. The contact details can be found at PRADAN page (https://pradan.issdc.gov.in) of Indian Space Science Data Centre of ISRO.

The complete proposal needs to forwarded by the head of the institutions along with the seal.

The hard copy of the form needs to be sent to:

Director,

Science Programme Office

ISRO Head Quarters, Antariksh Bhavan,

New BEL Road,

Bangalore-560094

The soft copy of the proposal needs to be mailed to - ch2spo@isro.gov.in.

