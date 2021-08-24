ISRO seeks proposals to study Chandrayaan-2 data. How and who can submit

ISRO says the selection of the research proposal depends on the write-up with respect to the novelty of the idea, innovative science and useful output in terms of enhancing scientific knowledge. A research proposal which are beyond the capability of the payloads will not be considered. Therefore, it is important for the proposer to understand the capability of the payload with respect to intended science. The instrumentation details of the payloads are published in the journal — Current Science. Proposer may also contact principal investigators of the payloads for more details. The contact details can be found at PRADAN page (https://pradan.issdc.gov.in) of Indian Space Science Data Centre of ISRO.