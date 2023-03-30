The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released impressive new images of the Earth taken by the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06), also known as Oceansat-3. These images were captured using the Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) and assembled into a mosaic by the National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC).

To generate each mosaic, a whopping 300 GB of data was processed by combining 2,939 images. The high-resolution pictures were taken between February 1-15, 2023 and showcase every continent. In some of the images, India can be seen shining brightly from space.

“Global False Colour Composite mosaic generated by NRSC/ISRO using images from Ocean Colour Monitor on EOS-06. Mosaic with 1 km spatial resolution combines 2939 images after processing 300 GB of data to show Earth as seen during Feb 1-15, 2023," ISRO tweeted while sharing the images.

“OCM senses the Earth in 13 distinct wavelengths to provide information about global vegetation cover on Land and Ocean Biota for global oceans," ISRO added.

The images have gone viral, people are saying they are “proud Indians''. People are hailing ISRO for its efforts. “How small North American is in comparison to South American Continent and Africa! Busts the agenda of the west to show themselves superior in every context (sic)," observes one user.

Oceansat-3, a nanosatellite launched by ISRO on November 26, 2022, is part of a series of satellites designed to study oceanography and atmospheric conditions. The satellite is equipped with various instruments, including the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM-3), Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3), and ARGOS, which allow it to capture images of the planet at different wavelengths.

In addition to capturing images, the satellite also provides value-added products such as identifying potential fishing zones using chlorophyll and SST, as well as wind speed and land-based applications.