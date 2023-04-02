ISRO successfully conducts RLV test from Karnataka2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 01:30 PM IST
The RLV took off at 7.10 am by a Chinook Helicopter of the Indian Air Force, the statement said, adding that it completed an autonomous landing using the Integrated Navigation, Guidance & control system on the ATR at 7.40 am.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully conducted the autonomous test landing mission of the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka's Chitradurga city today, Sunday, March 2, 2023.
