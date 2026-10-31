NVS-03 satellite launch: ISRO places third next-gen satellite in orbit, PM Modi congratulates; 10 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud."
The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) launched the satellite from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR). NVS-03 will strengthen Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), India’s own satellite navigation system and an alternative to GPS.
Quick answers to key questions
NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO’s next-generation NavIC programme. It was launched aboard the GSLV-F18 and placed into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.
Its successful placement restored NavIC to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites. ISRO said this restored Position, Navigation and Timing services.
NavIC provides Position, Navigation and Timing services. Its applications include real-time tracking of trains, vehicles and shipping vessels.
NVS-03 carries an indigenous Rubidium atomic clock alongside procured atomic clocks. It also adds support for the L1 signal, alongside the existing L5 and S signals.
NavIC is designed to provide services across India and a region extending about 1,500 km beyond the Indian landmass.
(with agency inputs)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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