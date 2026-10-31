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NVS-03 satellite launch: ISRO places third next-gen satellite in orbit, PM Modi congratulates; 10 things to know

PM Modi hailed ISRO’s successful launch of NVS-03, which restored NavIC to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites. Carrying atomic clocks and an L1 signal compatible with modern devices, the satellite strengthens India’s independent navigation and precise timekeeping capabilities.

Swati Gandhi
Published31 Oct 2026, 07:30 AM IST
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PM Modi congratulates ISRO on the successful launch of the NVS-03 satellite
PM Modi congratulates ISRO on the successful launch of the NVS-03 satellite (Agencies)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud."

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The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) launched the satellite from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR). NVS-03 will strengthen Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), India’s own satellite navigation system and an alternative to GPS.

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What is the NVS-03 satellite?

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO’s next-generation NavIC programme. It was launched aboard the GSLV-F18 and placed into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

2
How does NVS-03 strengthen the NavIC system?

Its successful placement restored NavIC to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites. ISRO said this restored Position, Navigation and Timing services.

3
What services does NavIC provide?

NavIC provides Position, Navigation and Timing services. Its applications include real-time tracking of trains, vehicles and shipping vessels.

4
What new features does NVS-03 bring to NavIC?

NVS-03 carries an indigenous Rubidium atomic clock alongside procured atomic clocks. It also adds support for the L1 signal, alongside the existing L5 and S signals.

5
What areas does NavIC cover?

NavIC is designed to provide services across India and a region extending about 1,500 km beyond the Indian landmass.

Here's all you need to know

  1. The next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 has been placed into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Friday announced that the launch has restored the NavIC constellation to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites.
  2. The satellite launch marks a major boost to India's indigenous navigation capabilities. Addressing the gathering after the launch, the ISRO chairman said the 2,250-kg satellite was precisely injected into its intended elliptical orbit by the F-18 rocket, ANI reported.
  3. NVS-03 carries both indigenous and procured atomic clocks and incorporates the L1 navigation signal along with the existing L5 and S-band signals, expanding NavIC's capabilities. According to Hindustan Times, the indigenous Rubidium atomic clock was developed by the Space Applications Centre. Support for the L1 band allows compatibility with modern civilian smartphone chipsets and wearable devices.
  4. The atomic clock supports both navigation and precise timekeeping. Accurate, synchronised time is essential for banks, stock exchanges and the armed forces, whose operations can be disrupted by even slight discrepancies between time sources. India is also working to develop an independent ground-based timekeeping system.
  5. According to ISRO, the system’s coverage includes India’s landmass and extends up to 1,500 km beyond the country’s geopolitical boundary.
  6. The NVS-03 satellite is the third in the space agency's next-generation navigation satellite series, intended to ensure continuity of navigation services under the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).
  7. V Narayanan said the launch came just 56 days after the previous GSLV mission, setting a record for the shortest gap between two GSLV flights. He congratulated ISRO’s teams, industry partners and the academic community. Narayanan said, "With the success of this launch, the NavIC constellation is restored to the minimum operational configuration with 4 satellites...NavIC constellation is a strategic national asset that provides the nation independent access to position, navigation and timing services. The NavIC satellites are also used for civilian applications."
  8. He said preparations moved swiftly, with the launch campaign taking 47 days and the four L40 strap-ons readied in a record 37 days.
  9. He added that one of the atomic clocks had been successfully placed in orbit.
  10. The ISRO chairman further said the EOS-05 geo-imaging satellite, launched aboard the GSLV-F17 on 4 September, was functioning as intended and providing data.

(with agency inputs)

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About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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