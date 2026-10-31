NVS-03 satellite launch: ISRO places third next-gen satellite in orbit, PM Modi congratulates; 10 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03.
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud."
The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) launched the satellite from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR). NVS-03 will strengthen Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), India’s own satellite navigation system and an alternative to GPS.
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NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO’s next-generation NavIC programme. It was launched aboard the GSLV-F18 and placed into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.
Its successful placement restored NavIC to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites. ISRO said this restored Position, Navigation and Timing services.
NavIC provides Position, Navigation and Timing services. Its applications include real-time tracking of trains, vehicles and shipping vessels.
NVS-03 carries an indigenous Rubidium atomic clock alongside procured atomic clocks. It also adds support for the L1 signal, alongside the existing L5 and S signals.
NavIC is designed to provide services across India and a region extending about 1,500 km beyond the Indian landmass.
(with agency inputs)