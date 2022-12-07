ISRO to develop Spatial Data Infrastructure geoportal for UT-Ladakh: Singh

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the project encompasses spatial database generation (water resources, vegetation and energy potential) using remote sensing, geospatial techniques and the development of a geo-portal for hosting this database.
Government of UT, Ladakh has approached the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) to develop Spatial Data Infrastructure geoportal ‘Geo-Ladakh’ for UT-Ladakh, said the Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Government of UT, Ladakh has approached the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) to develop Spatial Data Infrastructure geoportal ‘Geo-Ladakh’ for UT-Ladakh, said the Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the project encompasses spatial database generation (water resources, vegetation and energy potential) using remote sensing, geospatial techniques and the development of a geo-portal for hosting this database.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that the project encompasses spatial database generation (water resources, vegetation and energy potential) using remote sensing, geospatial techniques and the development of a geo-portal for hosting this database.
Singh added that the project also aims towards training of UT-Ladakh officials on Geospatial techniques and applications. “Portal provides geospatial data visualization and analytics for UT-Ladakh, consisting of Spatial viewer, Carbon Neutrality, Geospatial utlility mapping and Geo-Tourism“
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh added that the project also aims towards training of UT-Ladakh officials on Geospatial techniques and applications. “Portal provides geospatial data visualization and analytics for UT-Ladakh, consisting of Spatial viewer, Carbon Neutrality, Geospatial utlility mapping and Geo-Tourism“
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between IIRS (ISRO) and UT-Ladakh Administration on January 1, 2022 towards carrying out the above work.
He said that a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between IIRS (ISRO) and UT-Ladakh Administration on January 1, 2022 towards carrying out the above work.
The minister added that the potential of space technology can be used for generating the spatial database on time series snow cover, fresh water availability, sites for renewable energy potential (solar and wind), availability of alpine pastures/grazing lands for natural resource management and change assessment at periodic interval.
The minister added that the potential of space technology can be used for generating the spatial database on time series snow cover, fresh water availability, sites for renewable energy potential (solar and wind), availability of alpine pastures/grazing lands for natural resource management and change assessment at periodic interval.
Singh said that presently, ISRO is setting up an optical tele-scope at Hanle for tracking spacecraft and space objects.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh said that presently, ISRO is setting up an optical tele-scope at Hanle for tracking spacecraft and space objects.