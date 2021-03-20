Subscribe
ISRO to establish space technology incubation center at NIT Rourkela

ISRO to establish space technology incubation center at NIT Rourkela

The space technology-related research and the products from the S-TIC will be utilized in future space missions, said K. Sivan, chairman of ISRO. (HT)
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Prashant K. Nanda

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will set up a Space Technology Incubation Center (S-TIC) at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) to carry out research and product development in space technology field.

The incubation centre shall promote start-ups, capacity-building, innovations and research in space technology in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and the Andamans.

The space technology-related research and the products from the S-TIC will be utilized in future space missions, said K. Sivan, chairman of ISRO and secretary department of space.

“The key outcomes envisaged from the S-TIC include—research and innovation in space technology, product development, IPR, prototype development, space start-up and business incubation," both the organisations said in a statement.

ISRO will provide an annual grant-in-aid of 2 crore for a period of up to two years to NIT Rourkela as seed money for setting up the S-TIC. NIT Rourkela will provide the required infrastructure inside the campus.

ISRO has been supporting academic institutions in space science and has even launched academic satellites into space. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been two key destinations for India’s satellite and missile testing facilities.

