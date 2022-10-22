The countdown for the launch of 36 broadband communication satellites by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on board its biggest rocket, the LVM3-M2, began early on October 21 at the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

The LVM3-M2 mission was created specifically for a foreign client, OneWeb, by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). It is the first multi-satellite mission, carrying 36 OneWeb satellites to LEO as the largest payload ever for LVM3 (5,796 kg).

OneWeb Ltd., a global communication network powered by space that enables internet connectivity for businesses and governments, is NSIL's client situated in the UK.

The OneWeb India-1 Mission will handle multiple satellite separation events, increase nominal mission duration and ensure safe separation distance through C25 stage re-orientation and velocity addition. The mission will also ensure data availability for the entire mission duration and realise a new payload adapter and interface ring for the satellites dispenser.

The LVM3-M2 mission, which will be launched on October 22, represents NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO's commercial division, first dedicated commercial mission. According to ISRO, the mission is being carried out as part of a business agreement between Network Access Associates Ltd., a company based in the UK, and NewSpace India Ltd.

The mission, according to ISRO, would launch the first Indian rocket with a 5,796 kg payload and carry the biggest payloads, including 36 OneWeb satellites. The satellites will be placed in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is higher than Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and up to 1,200 km above the Earth, for the first time with the launch of LVM-3-M2 (GTO).

The GSLV-MK III launch vehicle has been renamed LVM3-M2 by ISRO scientists because the most recent rocket can carry 8,000 kg of payloads into LEO and 4,000 kg of satellites into GTO. Four previous missions with the GSLV-Mk III were successful, including Chandrayaan-2.

