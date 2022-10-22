ISRO to launch 36 broadband satellites today: How to watch it LIVE2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 12:59 PM IST
ISRO is all set for its maiden commercial launch of 36 broadband satellites.
The countdown for the launch of 36 broadband communication satellites by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on board its biggest rocket, the LVM3-M2, began early on October 21 at the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.