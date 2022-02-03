NEW DELHI : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Thursday informed that ISRO is set to launch handrayaan-3 in August 2022.

The minister cited the observations and learnings from Chandrayaan-2 and suggestions made by the national level experts for the time taken till August and informed that many hardware and their special tests are successfully completed for the launch scheduled in August.

"Based on the learnings from Chandrayaan-2 and suggestions made by the national level experts, the realization of Chandrayaan-3 is in progress. Many related hardware and their special tests are successfully completed and the launch is scheduled for August 2022," the letter read.

The Minister said that nineteen missions have been planned from January to December 2022.

Of these eight are launch vehicle missions, seven spacecraft missions and four technology demonstrator missions.

Several ongoing missions were impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, reprioritization of projects has taken place in the back drop of Space Sector reforms and newly introduced demand driven models. The following missions were realized in last 3 years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.