ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, Jitendra Singh says ‘tremendous excitement’. All about the mission2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST
ISRO concluded the launch rehearsal for Chandrayaan-3, with the mission set to launch on July 14. Chandrayaan-3 is aimed at demonstrating India's capability in soft landing and roving on the Moon. The spacecraft will use Launch Vehicle Mark-3 developed by ISRO for its launch.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) concluded the launch rehearsal for Chandrayaan-3, simulating the entire preparation process lasting 24 hours. On July 5, ISRO integrated the encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-3 with the LVM3 launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The mission is set to launch on July 14 from Sriharikota. Here is all you need to know.
