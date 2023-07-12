The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) concluded the launch rehearsal for Chandrayaan-3, simulating the entire preparation process lasting 24 hours. On July 5, ISRO integrated the encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-3 with the LVM3 launch vehicle at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The mission is set to launch on July 14 from Sriharikota. Here is all you need to know.

When and from where Chandrayaan-3 will be launched?

Last week, ISRO) announced that Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

"LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The launch is now scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota," ISRO tweeted.

The space agency's chairman S Somnath last month told ANI that they are planning for the launch day of its third lunar mission between July 13-19. "We will be able to do a soft landing on the moon. The launch day is July 13, it can go upto 19th," Somnath had said.

All you need to know about the mission:

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission of Chandrayaan-2 and is aimed at demonstrating India's capability in soft landing and roving on the surface of the Moon or the Lunar surface.

"After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, the rover, which has six wheels, will come out and is expected to work for 14 days on the Moon. With the support of multiple cameras on the rover, we will be able to receive images," Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh mentioned earlier.

Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon, was launched on July 22, 2019, from Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota. But the mission failed after the Vikram lunar lander crashed on the Moon during the early hours of

Singh recalled that the first in the series of Chandrayaan missions -- namely Chandrayaan-1 -- is credited with having discovered the presence of water on the surface of the Moon, which was a new revelation for the world and even the most premier Space agencies like the US's NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) were fascinated by this discovery and used the inputs for their further experiments.

Chandrayyan-3, he said, will be operating at the next level. The spacecraft will use Launch Vehicle Mark-3 developed by ISRO for its launch, he added.

Singh added, "There is tremendous excitement across the country about the launch of Chandrayaan-3, particularly because Chandrayaan-2 Mission could not yield the desired results because of a lapse just about 13 minutes after Spacecraft began its descent on September 6, 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally present at Sriharikota to witness the event."

The minister added, "A successor to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 has undergone a few changes to increase the robustness of the Lander. He said, all these modifications have been subject to exhaustive ground tests and simulations through test beds."