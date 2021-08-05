Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-03 next week: All you need to know

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-03 next week: All you need to know

EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily (Image for representation).
05 Aug 2021

  • EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10

Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch earth observation satellite, EOS-03 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on 12 August.

In an update, the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said, "The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0543 hrs IST on August 12, 2021, subject to weather conditions."

EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10, it said.

EOS-03 would enable near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones. In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes.

Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system. A four metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV, it was stated.

