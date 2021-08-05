ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-03 next week: All you need to know1 min read . 05 Aug 2021
- EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch earth observation satellite, EOS-03 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on 12 August.
Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) will launch earth observation satellite, EOS-03 from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on 12 August.
In an update, the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said, "The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0543 hrs IST on August 12, 2021, subject to weather conditions."
In an update, the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation said, "The launch is tentatively scheduled at 0543 hrs IST on August 12, 2021, subject to weather conditions."
EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily.
EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily.
EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10, it said.
EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10, it said.
EOS-03 would enable near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones. In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes.
EOS-03 would enable near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones. In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes.
Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system. A four metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV, it was stated.
Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system. A four metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV, it was stated.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!