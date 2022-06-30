PSLV-C53 is the 55th mission of ISRO's scheduled to be launched on June 30 at 18:02 hours IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is geared up to launch PSLV-C53 today which will be carrying three satellites from Singapore. It will be the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). PSLV-C53 is the 55th mission of ISRO's scheduled to be launched on June 30 at 18:02 hours IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
'PSLV-C53' carrying three satellites from Singapore on June 30. "PSLV-C53/DS-EO mission: The countdown leading to the launch on June 30, 2022, at 18:02 hours IST has commenced," the space agency said in a tweet on Wednesday.
ISRO's PSLV-C53 mission: All you need to know
PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NSIL. It is designed to orbit DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites from Singapore.
ISRO's PSLV-C53 mission: All you need to know
A four stage, 44.4 m tall PSLV-C53 has a lift-off mass of 228.433 t, and would inject DS-EO satellite into an orbit with semi-major axis of 6948.137 20 km, at an altitude of 570 km measured from the equator, with a low inclination of 100 0.20.
This is the 55th mission of PSLV. The three satellites are- DS-EO and NeuSAR- both belonging to Singapore and built by Starec Initiative, Republic of Korea, while the third one is is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.
Dhruva Space's Dhruva Space Satellite Orbital Deployer – (DSOD 1U), a technology demonstration payload, and Digantara's ROBust Integrating Proton Fluence Meter (ROBI), a Proton dosimeter payload, were authorised, an IN-SPACe statement said . The payloads would fly onboard PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) of PSLV-C53 scheduled to be launched today.
Dhruva Space is a space technology start-up focused on building full-stack space engineering solutions, involved in building application-agnostic satellite platforms.
Digantara research and technologies is engaged in development of end-to-end solutions focused on safe and sustainable space operations through its Space Situational Awareness sensor network, platform and data products.
The three satellites are- DS-EO, a 365 kg and NeuSAR, a 155 kg satellite both belonging to Singapore and built by Starec Initiative, Republic of Korea, and the third satellite is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.
DS-EO carries an Electro-Optic, multi-spectral payload with 0.5 m resolution imaging capability, while NeuSAR is Singapore's first small commercial satellite carrying a SAR payload, which is capable of providing images in day and night and under all weather conditions. SCOOB-I satellite is the first satellite in the Student Satellite Series (S3-I), a hands-on student training program from the Satellite Research Centre (SaRC) at Singapore's NTU School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.
The PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) activity performs in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform, ISRO said, it is the first time that the PS4 stage would orbit the earth as a stabilized platform. Attitude stabilization is achieved using a dedicated NGC system, it said, POEM derives the power from the solar panels mounted around the PS4 tank and a Li Ion battery. It navigates using four sun sensors, a magnetometer, gyros and NavIC, and carries dedicated control thrusters using Helium gas storage.
It is enabled with the telecommand feature. POEM carries six payloads including two from Indian Space Start-ups M/s Digantara and M/s Dhruva Aerospace, enabled though IN-SPACe and NSIL.
