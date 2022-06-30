The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is geared up to launch PSLV-C53 today which will be carrying three satellites from Singapore. It will be the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). PSLV-C53 is the 55th mission of ISRO's scheduled to be launched on June 30 at 18:02 hours IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

