ISRO to launch PSLV-C54 today with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites

ISRO to launch PSLV-C54 today with Oceansat-3, 8 nano satellites1 min read . 08:56 AM IST
- The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites on board from Sriharikota spaceport
The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport today. The launch is scheduled at 11.56 am (rpt 11.56 am), said the national space agency.
Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: "EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA).
Satellites in PSLV-C54:
INDIA-BHUTAN SAT
ISRO Nano Satellite-2 for Bhutan (INS-2B) spacecraft is configured with INS-2 Bus. INS-2B will have two payloads namely NanoMx and APRS-Digipeater. NanoMx is a multispectral optical imaging payload developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC). APRS-Digipeater payload is jointly developed by DITTBhutan and URSC.
Anand
The Anand Nano satellite is technology demonstrator to demonstrate the capabilities and commercial applications of miniaturized earth-observation camera for earth observation using a microsatellite in Low Earth Orbit.
This is a three-axis stabilized satellite consisting of a satbus, accommodating all subsystems like telemetry, tele-command, Electrical Power system, Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS), on-board computers etc, and a payload unit.
Astrocast (4 Nos.)
Astrocast, a 3U spacecraft is a technology demonstrator satellite for the Internet of
Things (IoT) as the payload. There are 4 nos. of Astrocast Satellites in this mission. These
spacecraft are housed within an ISISpace QuadPack dispenser.
The dispenser protects the satellite from contamination.
Thybolt (2 Nos.)
The Thybolt is a 0.5U spacecraft bus that includes a communication payload to enable rapid technology demonstration and constellation development for multiple users. It also demonstrates Store-and-Forward functionality for authorized users in the amateur frequency band. The satellites shall be deployed by using Dhruva Space Orbital Deployer to perform the specific mission operations for a minimum lifetime of 1 year.
