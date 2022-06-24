Isro to launch SSLV by August, says senior scientist2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 03:18 PM IST
- SSLV will be one of India’s key lightweight and reusable commercial rockets alongside those being built by private space startups in the country.
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), India’s central space agency, will be launching its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) within “the next one or two months", said Victor Joseph, associate scientific secretary at Isro.