ISRO to launch US-based AST SpaceMobile's communication satellite on December 24

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) LVM3 M6 mission, scheduled for December 24, will carry the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit as part of a commercial agreement with US-based AST SpaceMobile. This mission will launch a next-generation communication satellite intended to deliver high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones globally, PTI reported.

AST SpaceMobile (AST & Science, LLC) is developing the world's first space-based cellular broadband network, which can be accessed directly by smartphones and serves both commercial and government uses.

"We are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's nearly six billion mobile subscribers and bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected," the company said on its website.

Also Read | 3-day ISRO space exhibition at Rajasthan Technical University draws high student turnout

AST SpaceMobile launched five satellites, BlueBird 1-5, in September 2024, providing continuous internet coverage in the US and in certain countries. The US company plans to launch additional satellites to enhance its network and has partnered with more than 50 mobile operators worldwide.

About BlueBird Block-2 In case of the upcoming mission, AST SpaceMobile plans to launch its next-generation communication satellite, BlueBird Block-2, designed to provide continuous high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones across the globe.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite has a 223 m2 phased array, making it the largest commercial communication satellite ever deployed into low Earth orbit.

ISRO states that the mission will be a dedicated commercial launch under the agreement between NewSpace India Ltd and AST SpaceMobile (AST & Science, LLC), the report noted. NewSpace India Ltd is ISRO's commercial division.

The BlueBird Block-2 mission is part of a global Low Earth Orbit constellation aimed at providing direct-to-mobile connectivity via satellite. This network would support 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming, and data access for users anywhere at any time, the report said, citing ISRO.