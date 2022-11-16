ISRO to make history with maiden private rocket launch: Jitendra Singh

ISRO to make history with maiden private rocket launch: Jitendra Singh2 min read . 08:50 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will make history on Friday when it launches first-ever private rocket, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.
Singh will be present at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh to witness the maiden private launch of Vikram-suborbital (VKS) rocket.
In a statement issued to the media ahead of the launch the minister said that this will be a major milestone in the journey of ISRO, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unlocked the space sector in India two years ago for private participation.
Singh added that the non-government entity/startup, Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd (SAPL) has developed the VKS rocket. “It is a single stage spin stabilized solid propellant rocket with mass of approx. 550 kilograms. The rocket goes to the max altitude of 101 kilometers and splashes into the sea and the overall duration of launch is 300 seconds only."
He said that Skyroot was the first startup to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with ISRO for launching its rockets. “Apart from being the nation’s first private launch, it will also be the maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named ‘Prarambh’. It will carry a total of three payloads in space, including one from the foreign customers."
The Minister said, it will provide a level playing field for cost-efficient satellite launch services by disrupting the entry barriers and will also help the start-ups to make spaceflights affordable and reliable.
Singh added that space reforms have unleashed innovative potentials of startups. “Within a short span of time, from a couple of space start-ups three -four years back, we now have 102 start-ups working in cutting-edge areas of space debris management, nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems, research etc."
“With the integration of R&D, Academia and Industry with equal stake, it is safe to say that a Space Revolution led by ISRO along with the Private Sector and Start-ups is on the horizon," he said.
The minister added that PM Modi has enabled India to earn universal recognition for India’s science, technology, innovation capabilities and our startups are much sought after. “The whole world is looking at India as an inspirational place, as it is helping budding countries in capacity building and satellite building including nanosatellites."
