Isro turns its gaze to the sun: 2 Sept, 10 mins to noon2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission, will seek to study solar characteristics, their impact on the earth and the overall space weather from a vantage point.
NEW DELHI : After making a successful moon landing last week, the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) on Monday said the launch of its mission to study the sun, called Aditya-L1, is set for 2 September.
