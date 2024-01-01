ISRO XPoSat launch: ISRO successfully launches its inaugural X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, XPoSat, to study celestial entities such as black holes.

ISRO XPoSat launch: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday achieved a successful launch of its inaugural X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, set to provide valuable insights into celestial entities such as black holes. Here is what ISRO Chief S Somnath said about the successful launch: ISRO XPoSat launch LIVE 1. As reported by ANI, S Somnath said, “So 1, January 2024, yet another successful mission of PSLV has been accomplished." He further informed that Aditya-L1 is going to reach Lagrange Point on January 6 at 4 pm. 2. Somnath further added, “Only in 12 months (in 2024), we have to have a minimum of 12 missions on our target. It may exceed depending upon our ability to produce hardware, complete the testing and if things go well. If it is not going well, there could be an impact. Otherwise, we are getting ready for at least 12-14 missions." 3. Speaking about the Chandrayaan-3, Somnath termed it a ‘great success’. This gives us lots of confidence to us and to the team to work on the programmes. After 14 days of its contribution of collecting data, it is now sleeping very well there so I advise our IT not to wake it up again so it's sleeping forever, but unfortunately we were hoping it would wake up through its ability but it couldn't happen."

4. “Many things could have gone wrong and that is why this couldn't wake up again. Possibly if Pragyan (rover) woke up it would not be known unless communication between Pragyaan and Vikram is established.

5. ISRO chief noted, “We hope that whatever data we have collected in 14 days is going to give us a fantastic scientific outcome in the coming days. Our scientists are working on it now."

Meanwhile, PTI reported that utilizing the trustworthy Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in the C58 mission, the primary X-Ray Polarimeter satellite, XPoSat, was precisely positioned in a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit.