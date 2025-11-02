ISRO's big lift: ‘Bahubali’ rocket places 4,410-kg communication satellite, India's heaviest ever, in orbit

India, on Sunday, successfully launched and placed its heaviest-ever communication satellite , CMS-03 into the intended orbit, said ISRO. The satellite, weighing 4,410 kg was flown on a LVM3-M5 rocket, named ‘Bahubali,’ which lifted off from Sriharikota earlier in the day.

Advertisement

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the launch vehicle successfully injected the communication satellite in the required orbit. The “4410 kg satellite is precisely injected,” said the ISRO Chairman.

Ahead of the launch, the Indian Navy had said that CMS-03 would strengthen Navy's space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities, according to a statement.

Advertisement

Why the name ‘Bahubali’? In Hindi, ‘Bahubali’ means one with ‘strong arms’ – referring to great strength and power.

Following the launch, the ISRO Chairman – during his address from the Mission Control Center – described the LVM 3 satellite as 'Bahubali,' in an apparent reference to its heavylift capability.

What is the CMS-03 satellite? Key points to know According to ISRO, the CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite. It would provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass.

The satellite was placed in the desired Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

ISRO also said the CMS-03 is a replacement to the GSAT 7 series, which was launched in 2013.

The satellite was designed to provide communication services for at least 15 years. Narayanan hailed "yet another shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India)," Narayanan, also Secretary, Department of Space, added. Jitendra Singh hails ISRO Following the launch, Union Minister Jitendra Singh hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and lauded rocket ‘Bahubali's capabilities.

Advertisement

"India's Bahubali scales the skies with the successful launch of LVM3M5 Mission. "Bahubali", as it is being popularly referred, the LVM3-M5 rocket is carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever to be launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). ISRO continues to script one success after another. Thanks, PM Modi, for the unflinching government support," Jitendra Singh wrote on X.

Before Sunday's launch, the Indian space agency has been utilising the services of Kourou launch base in French Guiana by Ariane rockets offered by France-based Arianespace, for launching heavier satellites, reported PTI.

What's next for ISRO? Following the success of LVM3-M5, LVM3-M6 – the sixth operational mission of the LVM3 launch vehicle is set for launch.

Advertisement

According to ISRO, the space vehicle LVM3-M6 featuring CE20 cryogenic engine is scheduled for launch in the first week of December.