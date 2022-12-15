ISRO’s commercial arm launched 177 foreign satellites in last 5 years: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through its commercial arms has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites belonging to 19 countries over the last five years, said Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that from January 2018 to November 2022, ISRO has successfully launched 177 foreign satellites belonging to countries like Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the US, on-board PSLV and GSLV-MkIII launchers under commercial agreement.
Singh added that forex generated through launching of these satellites is stood at $94 million and 46 million euro.
He said reforms in the sector were announced in June 2020, with an intent to enhance participation of non-government entities [NGEs]and bring in a commerce-oriented approach to space activities – all steps towards enhancing the nation’s share in the global space economy.
“The result of these reforms was reflected with the heaviest commercial launch by India in the form of LVM3, carrying 36 Oneweb satellites and the recent suborbital launch by an Indian private entity, Skyroot Aerospace, which was the first such instance," the minister added.
Singh said that the creation of IN-SPACe as a single-window agency for the promotion and hand-holding of non-government entities in conducting end-to-end space activities has resulted 111 space startups registered as of today on the digital platform.
“Over the last five years, government has taken several steps to strengthen space program and take it to greater heights. Significant progress has been made in the development and realization of space systems catering to earth observation, satellite communication and space science. Multiple successful flights of operational launch vehicles, along with development, realization and testing of major technology elements of future launch vehicles, was seen during this period," he said.
