The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5:43 AM on August 12 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre
EOS-03 will provide real time images of large area region of interest, at frequent intervals
ISRO's EOS-03 satellite launch: Countdown for the launch of Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) onboard GSLV-F10 commenced on Wednesday. The launch is tentatively scheduled tomorrow (Thursday, 12 August) at 5:43 AM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.
EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on 5th August.
Ahead of the launch, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that ISRO’s latest launch is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation Satellite.
Briefing about the ambitious launch by ISRO scheduled for tomorrow morning, the minister said that EOS-03 will provide real time images of large area region of interest, at frequent intervals. "This will help in quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events as well as any short term events," he said.
The new satellite will be capable of obtaining vital information for application in different sectors including agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloudburst or thunderstorm monitoring etc, the minister said.
