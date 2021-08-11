ISRO's EOS-03 satellite launch: Countdown for the launch of Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) onboard GSLV-F10 commenced on Wednesday. The launch is tentatively scheduled tomorrow (Thursday, 12 August) at 5:43 AM from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on 5th August.

Sharing the details of the launch, the ISRO today said: "52 m tall GSLV-F10 carrying EOS-03 at the launch pad in Sriharikota. Live telecast of launch begins at 05:10 am IST on Aug 12, 2021."

The ISRO will webcast the launch live on its site — isro.gov.in — and other social media platforms.

Where to watch live streaming of launch

https://www.isro.gov.in

https://twitter.com/isro

https://facebook.com/ISRO

https://youtu.be/nMAQdfjWXvM

A 4 metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in the GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV.

Ahead of the launch, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that ISRO’s latest launch is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation Satellite.

Briefing about the ambitious launch by ISRO scheduled for tomorrow morning, the minister said that EOS-03 will provide real time images of large area region of interest, at frequent intervals. "This will help in quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events as well as any short term events," he said.

The new satellite will be capable of obtaining vital information for application in different sectors including agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloudburst or thunderstorm monitoring etc, the minister said.

