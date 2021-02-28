OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ISRO’s first launch for 2021: 10 key points about the PSLV-C51 launch

Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C51, with a load of a primary satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). The new launch marks the first lift-off of 2021 for the national space station.

Here are 10 key points of the latest ISRO launch:

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

'Be warriors, not worriers': PM Modi tells students

1 min read . 01:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's Tamil outreach, says regret that could not learn this langauge

1 min read . 12:54 PM IST
A still from Levi's new ad featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Levi's ad featuring Deepika Padukone goes viral, garners 4.5 mn views in a day

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station

Covid-19 India update: Over 86% of total caseload from six states

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

  • The primary satellite that was launched is called Amazonia-1 and it belongs to Brazil. A Brazilian delegation was also present at Satish Dhawan centre for the launch.
  • The total load also included 18 co-passenger satellites Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR).
  • The 637-kg Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the research unit of Brazil's ministry of science
  • PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space.
  • The mission conducted by NSIL comes under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA
  • PSLV-C51 is using the 'DL' variant of PSLV equipped with two solid strap-on boosters, according to ISRO.
  • The new satellite will be providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region as well as analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory
  • The additional co-passenger satellites include three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes, one Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India and 14 from NSIL.
  • ISRO claims that these satellites are intended for providing Radio relay services
  • Initially, the launch was scheduled for 20 satellites besides Amazonia-1. However, two of them were cancelled in the past week or so due to technical reasons

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout