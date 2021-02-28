Subscribe
Home >News >India >ISRO’s first launch for 2021: 10 key points about the PSLV-C51 launch
Sriharikota: ISRO launches the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Sunday, Feb. 28. 2021.

ISRO’s first launch for 2021: 10 key points about the PSLV-C51 launch

1 min read . 01:20 PM IST Staff Writer

Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C51, with a load of a primary satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC)

Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C51, with a load of a primary satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). The new launch marks the first lift-off of 2021 for the national space station.

Here are 10 key points of the latest ISRO launch:

  • The primary satellite that was launched is called Amazonia-1 and it belongs to Brazil. A Brazilian delegation was also present at Satish Dhawan centre for the launch.
  • The total load also included 18 co-passenger satellites Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR).
  • The 637-kg Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the research unit of Brazil's ministry of science
  • PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space.
  • The mission conducted by NSIL comes under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA
  • PSLV-C51 is using the 'DL' variant of PSLV equipped with two solid strap-on boosters, according to ISRO.
  • The new satellite will be providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region as well as analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory
  • The additional co-passenger satellites include three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes, one Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India and 14 from NSIL.
  • ISRO claims that these satellites are intended for providing Radio relay services
  • Initially, the launch was scheduled for 20 satellites besides Amazonia-1. However, two of them were cancelled in the past week or so due to technical reasons

