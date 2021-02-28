ISRO’s first launch for 2021: 10 key points about the PSLV-C51 launch

Here are 10 key points of the latest ISRO launch:
- The primary satellite that was launched is called Amazonia-1 and it belongs to Brazil. A Brazilian delegation was also present at Satish Dhawan centre for the launch.
- The total load also included 18 co-passenger satellites Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR).
- The 637-kg Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the research unit of Brazil's ministry of science
- PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space.
- The mission conducted by NSIL comes under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA
- PSLV-C51 is using the 'DL' variant of PSLV equipped with two solid strap-on boosters, according to ISRO.
- The new satellite will be providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region as well as analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory
- The additional co-passenger satellites include three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes, one Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India and 14 from NSIL.
- ISRO claims that these satellites are intended for providing Radio relay services
- Initially, the launch was scheduled for 20 satellites besides Amazonia-1. However, two of them were cancelled in the past week or so due to technical reasons