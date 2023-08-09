The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to carry out the upcoming Lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft, which is set to take place between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The most recent orbital adjustment for the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft took place as planned on the previous Sunday.

This adjustment involved the successful utilization of the onboard propulsion system. As a result of this manoeuvre, the spacecraft's orbit now maintains dimensions of 170 km by 4,313 km.

As reported by HT, three additional de-orbiting manoeuvres are planned to adjust the trajectory of the spacecraft, effectively bringing Vikram, the lander component of Chandrayaan-3, into closer proximity to the Moon. The purpose of these manoeuvres is to ensure that Vikram successfully touches down on the lunar surface on August 23rd.

These de-orbiting manoeuvres are scheduled for August 9, August 14, and August 16. Through these manoeuvres, the spacecraft's orbit will progressively decrease in altitude until it reaches dimensions of 100 km by 100 km in relation to the Moon.

Also Read: 'Even if everything fails, still Vikram lander will…' ISRO chief S Somanath on Chandrayaan-3 landing

Following these manoeuvres, a subsequent operation will involve the separation of the lander propulsion module. This will occur shortly after the process of "deboosting," which is designed to slow down the lander craft.

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, told ANI, on Monday, shed light on the successful launch of GSAT-24, marking another step forward in India's space exploration endeavours. adding, "Everything is going fine now. There will be a series of manoeuvres until it lands (on the Moon) on 23rd August. The satellite is healthy."

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 vs Russia's Luna-25 race to the moon: here's who will claim the south pole position 1st

Chandrayaan 3, India's third mission for lunar exploration, seeks to further enhance the achievements of its forerunners, Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2. With the mission advancing towards its designated date for a lunar touchdown, specifically on August 23, the meticulous work and commitment to accuracy by ISRO are clearly reflected in the progress reports conveyed by Chairman Somnath.

(With inputs from ANI)