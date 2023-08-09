Chandrayaan-3 poised for lunar orbit reduction today by 2 PM1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 01:40 PM IST
ISRO to carry out Lunar-bound orbit maneuver of Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft; de-orbiting maneuvers scheduled for August 9, 14, and 16.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to carry out the upcoming Lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft, which is set to take place between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
