The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch the second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on Friday from its first launch pad Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. It will be launched at 9:18 am.

The SSLV-D2 will attempt to put three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit during its 15 minute flight, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Here are things to know:

1) The three satellites that SSLV-D2 will attempt to alunch are ISRO's EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris' Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start up SpaceKidz's AzaadiSAT-2.

2) ISRO said, SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on 'launch-on-demand' basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure.

3) It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes.

4) EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite which has been designed, developed and realised by ISRO. New experiments include mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload. While, Janus-1, a 10.2 kg satellite, belongs to Antaris, USA. A 8.7 kg satellite, AzaadiSAT-2, is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai.

5) The first test flight of SSLV had ended in partial failure on August 9 last, as the rocket failed to inject its satellite payload in their intended orbits. An investigation into the failure of SSLV-D1 by ISRO revealed that the mission failed after the upper stage of the launch vehicle injected the satellite into a highly elliptical unstable orbit due to a shortfall in velocity.