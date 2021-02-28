Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro after the successful launch Amazonia-1 satellite onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) .

"Congratulations President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s PSLV-C51 has lifted off with Brazil's Amazonia-1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

This is the first lift-off of 2021 by the national space agency.

Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, which was launched at 10:24 am on Sunday, successfully separated from the fourth stage of PSLVC51 and injected into orbit, ISRO informed in a tweet.

Marcos Ceaser Pontes, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Brazil in his address at the launch event said, "We have been working on this satellite for many years. This satellite which was launched today has a very important mission fro Brazil. It will monitor the deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory."

Pontes termed the launch of satellites as the "beginning of stronger relations" between India and Brazil.

"It represents a new era for the Brazilian Satellite Industry. There could be no better place than to be here in India with all our partnerships and this is one step for the partnership that will be going to grow. We are going to work together, a lot. Today is the beginning of stronger relations between both countries," he said.

ISRO chief K Sivan congratulate the Brazilian team on the occasion and said that India and ISRO feel proud to launch Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite.

"In this mission, India and ISRO, feel extremely proud, honoured and happy to launch the first satellite designed, integrated and operated by Brazil. I congratulate the Brazilian team for this achievement. The satellite is in very good health and I congratulate all for this and compliment the entire Brazilian team," Sivan said after the launch event.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.

PSLV-C51 is using the 'DL' variant of PSLV equipped with two solid strap-on boosters, according to ISRO.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1 is a satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the research unit of Brazil's ministry of science.

