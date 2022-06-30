ISRO's PSLV-C53, carrying Singapore satellites, lifts off from Sriharikota

The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on 30 June announced to have launched of PSLV-C53 mission from spaceport in Sriharikota, carrying three foreign satellites lifts.
The premier India space research agency ISRO had said earlier that it would launch the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) – 'PSLV-C53' – carrying three satellites from Singapore on 30 June.
On Thursday, the four-stage, 44.4 metre tall PSLV-C53 that blasted off from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre and placed the three Singapore satellites – DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1 in intended orbit.
PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The rocket that flew on Thursday was the 55th mission of PSLV and 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath confirmed that the mission achieved its intended objective, saying the rocket placed the three customer satellites "in the precise orbit of 570 km with a 10 degree inclination" and congratulated NSIL for accomplishing "yet another major mission this month itself," the earlier one being the GSAT launch last week.
"With today's mission, all these three satellites are placed in the right orbit," he said.
