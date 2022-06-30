Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  ISRO's PSLV-C53, carrying Singapore satellites, lifts off from Sriharikota

ISRO's PSLV-C53, carrying Singapore satellites, lifts off from Sriharikota

PSLV-C53 is the 55th mission of ISRO launched on June 30 at 18:02 hours IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
2 min read . 07:27 PM ISTLivemint

  • The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on 30 June announced to have launched of PSLV-C53 mission from spaceport in Sriharikota, carrying three foreign satellites lifts.

The premier India space research agency ISRO had said earlier that it would launch the second dedicated commercial mission of its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) – 'PSLV-C53' – carrying three satellites from Singapore on 30 June.

On Thursday, the four-stage, 44.4 metre tall PSLV-C53 that blasted off from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre and placed the three Singapore satellites  – DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1 in intended orbit.

PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of the space agency's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The rocket that flew on Thursday was the 55th mission of PSLV and 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant.

ALSO READ: ISRO to launch PSLV-C53 today: All you need to know about ISRO's latest rocket launch

The launch vehicle carrying DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites lifted off at 6.02 PM from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Following the successful launch of PSLV-C53, the the PSLV rocket would have launched 345 foreign satellites belonging to 36 countries since 1999.

The mission proposes to demonstrate the utilisation of the spent upper stage of the launch vehicle as a stabilised platform for scientific payloads, subsequent to the separation of the satellites.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath confirmed that the mission achieved its intended objective, saying the rocket placed the three customer satellites "in the precise orbit of 570 km with a 10 degree inclination" and congratulated NSIL for accomplishing "yet another major mission this month itself," the earlier one being the GSAT launch last week.

"With today's mission, all these three satellites are placed in the right orbit," he said.

With inputs from PTI

