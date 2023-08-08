ISRO's rocket launch delayed due to space traffic congestion: Opinion

ISRO's rocket launch delayed due to space traffic congestion: Opinion4 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:52 AM IST
Space pollution and overcrowding are becoming major issues due to human activities, with 80% of recorded space entities classified as space debris, according to the ISRO. The challenge is compounded by anti-satellite tests, which are only conducted by China, the US, India, Russia.
While space is often regarded as the ultimate frontier, it comes as a surprise that it is not immune to pollution and overcrowding.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message