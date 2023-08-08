ISRO's rocket launch delayed due to space traffic congestion: Opinion

Furthermore, during the "Made in India, Made for Singapore" launch on July 30, a distinctive development took place as India initiated a novel orbit reduction experiment for the expended stage of the PSLV rocket. For the first time, the fourth stage of the PSLV, positioned at an altitude of 536 km above Earth, was intentionally manoeuvred to descend to a 300 km orbit through a series of precise manoeuvres (consisting of two manoeuvres), Bagla noted in an opinion piece on NDTV.