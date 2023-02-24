‘Issue falls under policy…’: SC refuses to entertain PIL for menstrual leaves
The petition was filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, who sought direction from the Centre and all the states for compliance with section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday refrained from entertaining a PIL seeking direction to all the state governments to frame rules for menstrual pain leaves for female students and working-class women at their respective workplaces and compliance with section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act 1961.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×