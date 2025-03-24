’Issue notice’: Supreme Court seeks Maharashtra’s response on contempt plea over property demolition

The Supreme Court has sought a response from Maharashtra authorities regarding a petition for contempt proceedings over the demolition of a house and shop in Sindhudurg district, linked to an anti-India slogan during a cricket match. The case will be heard in four weeks.

Updated24 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST
The Supreme Court. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a response from the Maharashtra authorities regarding a petition that sought the initiation of contempt proceedings over the demolition of a house and shop in Sindhudurg district, allegedly due to an anti-India slogan raised during a cricket match.

As reported by PTI, the petitioner has asserted that the demolition was carried out by the authorities following a baseless complaint regarding the alleged raising of an anti-India slogan during a cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy last month.

“Issue notice,” a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said.

The bench said the plea would be heard after four weeks.

The plea has alleged a violation of the apex court's November 13, 2024 verdict on demolition of properties.

The verdict had laid down pan-India guidelines and barred demolition of properties without a prior show cause notice and 15 days' time to the aggrieved party to respond.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The Supreme Court is holding Maharashtra accountable for potential violations of due process in property demolition.
  • The case raises important questions about the legality and fairness of demolitions based on alleged misconduct.
  • This incident underscores the need for strict adherence to judicial guidelines regarding property rights.
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST
