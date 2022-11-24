Issue of Zakir Naik being wanted raised with Qatar: MEA

Issue of Zakir Naik being wanted raised with Qatar: MEA1 min read . 06:40 PM IST
India on Friday said that the issue of Indian fugitive and Islamist Zakir Naik being wanted in the country has been raised with Qatar.
Zakir Naik, a radical Muslim who is wanted by Indian authorities since 2016 for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He is known to travel to Qatar from his refuge in Malaysia.
In March 2022, the Union Home Ministry declared Zakir Naik founded Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) an unlawful association under the UAPA and banned it for five years. India has also sent a request to Malaysia for his extradition as he is said to have had a role in Delhi 2020 riots.
Earlier Union Minister Hardeep Puri said, "India would convey its views on the matter in the strongest possible terms to the authorities concerned."
The Ministry of External Affairs has apprised Qatar about the situation, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Recently, Qatar informed India through diplomatic channels that no official invitation was extended to Zakir Naik to attend the November 20, 2022 opening of the FIFA World Cup In Doha. The country claimed that deliberate 'disinformation' was being spread by third countries to spoil India-Qatar bilateral relations.
Currently, India is pursuing a Red Corner Notice against Naik by the Interpol. He is banned in the UK and Canada for his hate speeches and is among the 16 banned Islamists in Malaysia.
