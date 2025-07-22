IT Act simplification to cut down litigation in a big way, to aid future reforms: Baijayant Panda
New Delhi: Simplification of the Income Tax Act for which a select committee of the Lok Sabha made over 330 recommendations will cut down tax litigation significantly and aid future tax reforms, the panel’s chairperson Baijayant Panda told Mint in an interview.