“The Income Tax Act dates back to 1961. On the issue of privacy and on the issue of search and seizure, there have been several judgments of High Courts and the Supreme Court. There have also been internal circulars about checks and balances; search and seizure cannot be subjective, cannot be whimsical. When you take the existing Act and court judgments leading to circulars--that is the existing law and that has been faithfully reproduced in the new bill."