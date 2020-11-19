IT and biz tech convergence could help protect post covid world: Anand Mahindra

Bengaluru: Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, on Thursday said that the covid-19 pandemic has changed the way the world is viewed and exposed the fault lines in society.

“The crisis has changed the way we view the world and exposed the fault lines in our society. It encourages the pooling of skills, emerging knowledge, and integration of technology," he said at the inaugural session of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, an annual technology summit held in India’s technology capital.

He said that the covid-19 crisis is “exactly the kind of catalyst that will speed up adoption and innovation".

Mahindra was speaking after Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stressed on the rapid adoption of technology in the information era.

Stressing on three "I"s—identify, integrate and invest—Mahindra said that there is a requirement to more confidently invest in upcoming technologies.

'The crisis is exactly the catalyst that can speed up technological and societal transformational changes that are required for the post-covid-19 world," he said.

He said that the health crisis had heralded a convergence of information technology (IT) and business technology (BT) that produces a "silver bullet" that will protect the post-covid world.

The 23rd edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on the theme "Next is Now", witnessed the participation of several captains of the industry in various sectors, policymakers from India and abroad among others.

“Covid has put the spotlight on biotech and unleashed the power of IT and biotech to rapidly and effectively address the epidemic, with technology being the saviour during the pandemic," Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the chairperson and managing director of Biocon Ltd, said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who also took part in the event virtually, said that the country has plans to take the bilateral relations to new heights.

"Australia and India have unlimited possibilities of working together in Space research, critical minerals, 5G, AI, quantum computing and much more. We have signed the landmark Australia– India Technology Framework on cyber and cyber enabled technology," according to a statement from the tech summit.

