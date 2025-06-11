'It can help our youth...': Chandrababu Naidu bats for learning Hindi; what Andhra CM said

Amid a war of words over regional languages, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said there’s value in learning Hindi additionally as it can help youth find job opportunities.

However, the CM emphasises that Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam are native languages and there can be no compromise on them.

In a post on social media platform X, Chandrababu Naidu said: “Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam are our native languages and we must learn them - no compromise on it. But there’s value in learning Hindi additionally. It can help our youth with job opportunities, and bring us together as people of this great country. Let language unite us, not divide.”

His post also carries a video clip from an India Today interview on June 8, where he claimed that people from Hyderabad have an advantage in Delhi as they speak Hindi fluently.

During the interview, Naidu said: “Why can't we learn Hindi? Local language, mother tongue, is a must. No compromise on Telugu, Tamil, Kannada. But why not also learn Hindi, to mingle with North Indians at the national level? We have to recognise the national language — nothing wrong in it.”

Notably, Hindi is not officially designated as India’s national language.

Naidu’s comments came amid the ongoing political war over the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its three-language formula.

Leaders from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana have opposed the NEP, alleging the imposition of Hindi.

Earlier in March, Naidu had said: “Language is not for hating. Telugu is our mother tongue. Hindi is the national language and English is the international language.”

Language row: Kamal Haasan says will learn Hindi but without imposition Recently, actor Kamal Haasan had stirred a controversy by saying that Kannada was born out of Tamil.

According to news agency PTI, when asked where Kamal Haasan stands on the issue of Hindi imposition in the South, he said that we will learn Hindi but without imposition.